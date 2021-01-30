Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Benefitfocus, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Benefitfocus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.00). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.02 million. Benefitfocus’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

BNFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Benefitfocus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

BNFT stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $396.07 million, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.78. Benefitfocus has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $19.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Benefitfocus by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,799,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after purchasing an additional 256,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

