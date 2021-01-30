Rentberry (BERRY) Hits Market Capitalization of $116,806.11

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, Rentberry has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Rentberry has a market cap of $116,806.11 and approximately $8.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentberry token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00068093 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.53 or 0.00895939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00051398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,463.94 or 0.04278945 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00028386 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00018044 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rentberry Token Trading

Rentberry can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

