Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Earns Hold Rating from US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors restated their hold rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Shares of REGI opened at $89.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $109.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.96 and a 200 day moving average of $55.08.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $576.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.41 million. Analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,751,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $414,105,000 after acquiring an additional 416,509 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 55.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,080,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,068,000 after acquiring an additional 387,701 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $11,230,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,774,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $9,709,000. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.