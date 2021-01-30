Renaissance Capital Upgrades Pick n Pay Stores (OTCMKTS:PKPYY) to “Buy”

Pick n Pay Stores (OTCMKTS:PKPYY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Renaissance Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PKPYY opened at $17.55 on Thursday. Pick n Pay Stores has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55.

Pick n Pay Stores Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail of food, clothing, general merchandise, pharmaceuticals, and liquor in South Africa and Rest of Africa. It owns, franchises, and invests in hypermarkets, supermarkets, local stores, clothing stores, liquor stores, pharmacy stores, superstores, build stores, punch stores, and express stores under the Pick n Pay and Boxer brands, which offer food products, wine, clothing, and health and wellness products.

