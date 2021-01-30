Renaissance Capital Upgrades Pick n Pay Stores (OTCMKTS:PKPYY) to “Buy”

Pick n Pay Stores (OTCMKTS:PKPYY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Renaissance Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PKPYY opened at $17.55 on Thursday. Pick n Pay Stores has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55.
Pick n Pay Stores Company Profile
