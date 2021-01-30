Remme Trading Up 13.1% Over Last 7 Days (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 30th. Over the last week, Remme has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Remme token can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Remme has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $170,983.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00067770 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.36 or 0.00906120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005875 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00051047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,446.10 or 0.04277182 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00028207 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018140 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

REM is a dPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Remme is remme.io . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

