Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

RLAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.83.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

RLAY opened at $49.58 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.56 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.87.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.66). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 5,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,965,294 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $80,577,054.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,470,294 shares of company stock valued at $140,852,304 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.