Regent Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,848 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.0% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $1,926,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,717,909.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $44.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day moving average is $42.52.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

