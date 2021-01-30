Regent Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James R. Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $168,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $784,419.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,010. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $87.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $98.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

