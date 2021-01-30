Regent Investment Management LLC Has $392,000 Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Regent Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $16,575,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other American International Group news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIG opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

