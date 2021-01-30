Regent Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,400 Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 39.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $49.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.43. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 289.24, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $55.12.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.346 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

NTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Nutrien from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Nutrien from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

