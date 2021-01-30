Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 10.37%.

NASDAQ:RRBI traded down $3.27 on Friday, reaching $46.58. The stock had a trading volume of 9,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,579. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average of $46.78. The stock has a market cap of $341.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.95. Red River Bancshares has a 12-month low of $29.90 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

In other news, Director Ferdinand William Hackmeyer, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 166,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,465,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Debbie B. Triche sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,194 shares of company stock valued at $262,556. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, asset acquisition, expansion and development loans, borrowing base loans, letters of credit, and other loan products; tax-exempt loans; and consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and standby letters of credit.

