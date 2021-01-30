Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Achieves Market Cap of $2.46 Million

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and $202,914.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) is a token. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Red Pulse Phoenix is blog.red-pulse.com . The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

