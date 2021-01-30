Rebased (REB2) Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week

Rebased (CURRENCY:REB2) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Rebased has a market cap of $181,969.90 and $2,207.00 worth of Rebased was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rebased has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rebased token can now be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00003513 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rebased alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 58.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00048118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00130455 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00066512 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.78 or 0.00261364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00064414 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,098.51 or 0.90531580 BTC.

Rebased Token Profile

Rebased’s total supply is 259,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,776 tokens. Rebased’s official website is rebased.fi

Rebased Token Trading

Rebased can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rebased directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rebased should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rebased using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rebased Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rebased and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.