Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Down 6.1%

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.48 and last traded at $15.48. Approximately 1,496,975 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,474,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

Several analysts have issued reports on RLGY shares. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Realogy in a report on Friday. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Realogy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. Realogy had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $292,726.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,099.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,948,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,277,000 after acquiring an additional 60,138 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Realogy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,144,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,241,000 after buying an additional 103,138 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Realogy by 9.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,478,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,953,000 after buying an additional 130,218 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Realogy by 18.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,396,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,185,000 after buying an additional 217,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Realogy by 78.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 896,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,462,000 after buying an additional 392,860 shares in the last quarter.

About Realogy (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.