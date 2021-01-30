Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

REAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Cormark dropped their target price on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James set a C$33.00 target price on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$36.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated an outperform rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.63.

Get Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) alerts:

Shares of REAL opened at C$16.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.90. Real Matters Inc. has a 52-week low of C$7.74 and a 52-week high of C$33.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64.

In related news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.33, for a total value of C$75,990.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,784,384 shares in the company, valued at C$95,859,203.60. Insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $852,015 in the last quarter.

About Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO)

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.