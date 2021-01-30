RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.64

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.64 and traded as high as $2.68. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 78,565 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.87.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. RCM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $31.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RCM Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,755 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned 0.69% of RCM Technologies worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

