RBG Holdings plc (RBGP.L) (LON:RBGP) Trading Down 0.8%

RBG Holdings plc (RBGP.L) (LON:RBGP) shares traded down 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 61 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 63 ($0.82). 121,768 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 414,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.50 ($0.83).

The company has a market capitalization of £60.34 million and a P/E ratio of 12.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 65.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from RBG Holdings plc (RBGP.L)’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. RBG Holdings plc (RBGP.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

RBG Holdings plc provides commercial legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Employment, Corporate, and Dispute Resolution segments. The company offers legal advice in respect of construction, planning, real estate, and residential property development services; employment and pension services; corporate, private client, and taxation services; and commercial dispute resolution.

