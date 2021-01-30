RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. RBC Bearings updated its Q4 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

ROLL stock traded down $7.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.33. The stock had a trading volume of 305,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.26. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $189.97.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 13,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total value of $2,248,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total value of $163,996.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,291 shares of company stock valued at $10,234,296. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROLL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

