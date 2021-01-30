Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Decreased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 30,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 46,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX stock opened at $66.73 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $101.34 billion, a PE ratio of -57.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

