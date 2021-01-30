Raymond James Upgrades Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) to Strong-Buy

Raymond James upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $91.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00.

FANG has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.33.

FANG stock opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $81.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 332.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,445,000 after buying an additional 1,772,450 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 57.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,290,109 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,978,000 after buying an additional 832,808 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 92.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,027,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,959,000 after buying an additional 493,966 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 24,258.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 484,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $23,425,000 after buying an additional 482,013 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,042.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,385 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,343,000 after buying an additional 464,785 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

