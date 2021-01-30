Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) (TSE:TCS)

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) (TSE:TCS) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$70.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upped their price objective on shares of Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

TSE TCS opened at C$55.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$50.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.51. Tecsys Inc. has a twelve month low of C$13.23 and a twelve month high of C$62.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$794.34 million and a PE ratio of 167.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) (TSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$30.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.6349474 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.17%.

Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) Company Profile

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

