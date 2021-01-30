Raymond James Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM)

Raymond James restated their market perform rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$27.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$22.82.

TSE:FM opened at C$21.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$4.71 and a 1 year high of C$26.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.25. The company has a market cap of C$14.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.19.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.65 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 1.066332 EPS for the current year.

In other First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total value of C$317,856.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$451,020.44. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total value of C$509,223.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,650,810.33. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,362,075.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

