Raymond James Raises UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Price Target to $82.00

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $69.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $70.97 on Thursday. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.36 and its 200 day moving average is $60.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James D. Rine sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $34,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $136,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,913,178.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,106 shares of company stock worth $1,727,552. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 78.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 3,230.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in UMB Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in UMB Financial by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

