Raymond James Raises Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Price Target to $23.00

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RUTH. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.65.

RUTH opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.83 million, a P/E ratio of -49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.76. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $24.42.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $63.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.23 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 55,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,904,000 after acquiring an additional 180,181 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 787.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 302,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 268,410 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 77,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 136,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 43,551 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

