Raymond James Raises Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Price Target to $40.00

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PPBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Strong Buy and an average price target of $33.50.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 79.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

