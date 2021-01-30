Raymond James Increases Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $102.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $88.00 to $102.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BC has been the topic of several other reports. Truist increased their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Brunswick from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.07.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $86.46 on Friday. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Brunswick by 2.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,077,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,411,000 after purchasing an additional 44,591 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 27.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,872,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,327,000 after buying an additional 401,779 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 4.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,194,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,345,000 after buying an additional 45,552 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 171.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 865,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,975,000 after buying an additional 546,124 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP boosted its position in Brunswick by 41.1% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 784,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,208,000 after purchasing an additional 228,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

