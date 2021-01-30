Raymond James Boosts Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$50.00

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$37.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC lowered shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from an outperform rating to a negative rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, CSFB raised shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$47.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$48.20.

NPI opened at C$46.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$46.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. Northland Power Inc. has a 1-year low of C$20.52 and a 1-year high of C$50.98.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$470.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$478.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.8771542 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.46%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

