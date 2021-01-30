Raymond James Boosts Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$37.00

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$37.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

INE has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a C$32.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.25 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$24.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$28.28.

Shares of TSE:INE opened at C$29.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.82. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.48. The firm has a market cap of C$5.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.03.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$162.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$155.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.2992429 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -119.57%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

