Raymond James Begins Coverage on Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Open Lending has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.64.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $29.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Open Lending news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $12,366,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,799,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,134,914.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $129,984,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock worth $260,990,796. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

