Rambus (RMBS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Rambus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RMBS opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. Rambus has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $21.32.

Rambus declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jae Kim sold 10,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,789,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $42,245.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,452.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,313 shares of company stock worth $549,392 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RMBS shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

