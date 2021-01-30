Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (RMM.L) (LON:RMM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.64

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (RMM.L) (LON:RMM) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.64 and traded as low as $0.32. Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (RMM.L) shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 104,782,643 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.25 million and a PE ratio of -0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.26.

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (RMM.L) Company Profile (LON:RMM)

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC, a junior mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. Its principal project is the Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (RMM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (RMM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.