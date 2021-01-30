Rally (RLY) Price Down 19.9% Over Last Week

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Rally has a market cap of $14.57 million and approximately $302,038.00 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000699 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Rally has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00048454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00130158 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.58 or 0.00264576 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00065612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00064889 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,111.68 or 0.90875073 BTC.

Rally Token Profile

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,897,283 tokens. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com

Rally Token Trading

Rally can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

