Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Buys 5,925 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.4% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 114,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $63.83 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $67.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.