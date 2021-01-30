Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.75 Million

Brokerages expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to announce $59.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.00 million to $62.12 million. Radius Health posted sales of $55.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year sales of $235.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.86 million to $237.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $265.21 million, with estimates ranging from $256.50 million to $278.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.45 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RDUS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Radius Health from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Radius Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. Radius Health has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.77. The firm has a market cap of $870.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Radius Health by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,437,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,480,000 after acquiring an additional 120,974 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 453.3% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 481,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 43,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 352,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 40,542 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

