Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) PT Raised to $158.00 at Citigroup

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a hold rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.22.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $129.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $132.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,011.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

