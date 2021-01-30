Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stake Raised by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $1,417,464.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,011.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.22.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $129.15 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $132.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

