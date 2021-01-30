Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) PT Raised to $100.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its price objective increased by Truist from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Qualys from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Qualys from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Qualys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.60.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $138.47 on Wednesday. Qualys has a 1 year low of $63.37 and a 1 year high of $148.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 64.11 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.51.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualys will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 3,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $300,210.00. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $2,319,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,436,834.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,190 shares of company stock valued at $24,305,439 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 46,875 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 33,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 7,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

