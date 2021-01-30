QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDIV) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDIV) dropped 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.74 and last traded at $26.74. Approximately 197 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.22.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30.

