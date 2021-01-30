Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for D.R. Horton, Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for D.R. Horton in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.43. Wedbush also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, 140166 upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

NYSE DHI opened at $76.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $83.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,214 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,082,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,216,327,000 after purchasing an additional 306,226 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,379,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,271,622,000 after acquiring an additional 194,119 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,328 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,441,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $789,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,054,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.