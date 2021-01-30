Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Las Vegas Sands Corp. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Las Vegas Sands in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the casino operator will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.21). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Union Gaming Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

NYSE:LVS opened at $48.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.58 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $71.38.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 45,181 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,846 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,289 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 45,344 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

