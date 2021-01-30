Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Oasis Petroleum Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Capital One Financial decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Oasis Petroleum in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OAS. Citigroup began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.58.

OAS opened at $37.47 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $45.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 50.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,060,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 354,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 163.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,899 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,988,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 47.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,541,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 3,725,350 shares during the last quarter.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

