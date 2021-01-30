Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Comstock Resources, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial dropped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.01.

CRK opened at $4.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.62. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $8.48.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $178.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.00 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 41,094 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 18,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 559.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 24,463 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 202,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 27.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 89,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

