Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Realty Income Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Realty Income in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.91. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Realty Income’s FY2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

O has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.42.

Realty Income stock opened at $59.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Realty Income has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $84.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day moving average is $60.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 41,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 470,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $1,161,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.