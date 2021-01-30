Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) Lowered by Analyst (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro Inc. (MRU.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of TSE:MRU opened at C$55.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Metro Inc. has a one year low of C$49.03 and a one year high of C$66.25. The company has a market cap of C$13.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61.

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.17 billion.

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

