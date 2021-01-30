Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Boosted by KeyCorp

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

MXIM stock opened at $87.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.77. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total value of $135,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $784,419.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,098 shares of company stock worth $1,517,010 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

