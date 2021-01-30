Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Lifted by Truist Securiti

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for MarineMax in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday. Truist raised their price target on MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 39,829 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MarineMax by 239.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 694,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,820,000 after buying an additional 489,743 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in MarineMax by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 431,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,118,000 after buying an additional 178,073 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 426.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 397,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,209,000 after buying an additional 322,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 38.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 78,629 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 4,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $156,759.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,597.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $890,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,183 shares of company stock worth $3,656,232 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

