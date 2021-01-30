Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for D.R. Horton, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for D.R. Horton in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.06. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.11 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $76.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.47.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,887,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $34,817.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

