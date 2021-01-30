Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Lifted by Analyst

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $163.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.22. Western New England Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNEB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 584.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 24,051 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 6,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $44,928.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,085. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

