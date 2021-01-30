Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Starbucks in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the coffee company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

SBUX opened at $96.81 on Thursday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.97 billion, a PE ratio of 125.73, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 14,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,149 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,419 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Starbucks by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,815 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.