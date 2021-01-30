Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Boosted by Wedbush

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMD. Cleveland Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. 140166 increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.21.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $85.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.55 and its 200 day moving average is $83.56. The company has a market capitalization of $103.00 billion, a PE ratio of 115.73, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $99.23.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,322,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,613,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,255,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,991 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $478,976,000 after buying an additional 1,112,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 813.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 800,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $65,630,000 after acquiring an additional 712,792 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at $257,866,262.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,106 shares of company stock worth $17,820,093 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

